No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Terrorist Team Dismantled in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Terrorist Team Dismantled in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian security forces dismantled a terrorist team in the southeast of the country on Wednesday.

The terrorist team was dismantled in Sistan and Baluchestan Province following the joint operation of the forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] and the Iranian intelligence forces.

The armed team was dismantled before being able to carry out any planned terrorist action.

Two terrorists were killed and another one was detained, according to the report. The reports added that a great number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized from the terrorists.

Iran sistan and baluchestan IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Terrorist Team Dismantled in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Terrorist Team Dismantled in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

2 hours ago
Raisi: Iranian Nation Turned US Threats, Sanctions into Opportunities

Raisi: Iranian Nation Turned US Threats, Sanctions into Opportunities

4 hours ago
IRG Holds Military Drills West of Iran

IRG Holds Military Drills West of Iran

5 hours ago
Iran’s Raisi in Caracas: “Resistance, Steadfastness” Sole Way to Confront Enemy

Iran’s Raisi in Caracas: “Resistance, Steadfastness” Sole Way to Confront Enemy

18 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 14-06-2023 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot