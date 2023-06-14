No Script

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives the Head of Egypt’s Dignity Party

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives the Head of Egypt’s Dignity Party
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the head of Egypt’s Dignity Party and the Secretary General of the Arab National Congress, Hamdeen Sabahi, in the presence of the head of Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit Sayyed Ammar al-Musawi.

They discussed the Arab situation in general, the developments in occupied Palestine and the tasks entrusted to the nation towards this sacred issue as well as the importance of activating the national and inclusive frameworks to serve this goal.

