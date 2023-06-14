No Script

“Israeli” Knesset to Vote on “Judicial” Selection Committee

"Israeli" Knesset to Vote on "Judicial" Selection Committee
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The “Israeli” entity's parliament, the Knesset, is set on Wednesday to vote for new members of the so-called “Judicial Selection Committee.”

The voting is expected to last three hours. The list of nine candidates for the two slots on the panel was finalized on Monday.

Traditionally one of the seats is given to a member of the opposition. At least one of the candidates also has to be female.

This time, however, the list of Knesset candidates only has one opposition member included with the majority being from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party: Karine Elharrar [Yesh Atid], Avihai Boaron [Likud], Tally Gotliv [Likud], Uriel Busso [Shas], Limor Son Har-Melech [Otzma Yehudit], Moshe Saada [Likud], Eli Dalal [Likud], Moshe Passal [Likud], Yitzhak Kreuzer [Otzma Yehudit].

