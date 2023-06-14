Trump Claims ‘Political Persecution’ In Speech After Arraignment

By Staff, Agencies

Hours after facing criminal charges for the mishandling of classified documents, former US president Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at his golf resort in New Jersey that his indictments were a “corrupt” and “political pursuit” designed to destroy him.

Donors and supporters chanted Trump’s name, cheered him on and sang “happy birthday”. “I just got charged,” joked the former president, who turns 77 on Wednesday. “A wonderful birthday.”

Trump was in Miami earlier in the day for his arraignment in the classified documents case. Federal prosecutors have accused him of willfully withholding classified documents and obstructing justice, charging him with 37 federal counts including 31 violations of the Espionage Act.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, and was released on bond on the condition that he would not discuss the case with a list of witnesses. On the campaign trail, Trump has been determined to fight back in the court of opinion, keeping a busy schedule of campaign appearances and photo opportunities. In Miami, his campaign alerted reporters that he would be stopping at a restaurant, where faith leaders and fans greeted him with prayers and cheers.

In New Jersey, he maintained the defiant message that he had practiced at previous campaign events, including over the weekend after the indictment was unsealed. He baselessly accused Biden of orchestrating the federal charges against him, calling them a “political persecution”.

In a remarkable moment of projection, the twice-impeached, twice-indicted president who is being investigated for election interference said Biden “will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy.”

Trump also called Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought federal charges against him, “deranged” and a “thug.”