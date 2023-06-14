No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’

‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
folder_openSyria access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has targeted the Syrian capital of Damascus in a fresh round of aggression against the Arab country, injuring a Syrian soldier.

The Zionist regime struck the city from the direction of Syria's ‘Israeli’-occupied Golan Heights, state-run SANA news agency reported early Wednesday.

The airstrikes left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," the report said, citing a Syrian military source.

Syria's air defenses intercepted some of the incoming projectiles, the source added.

The Golan Heights has been under ‘Israeli’ occupation since 1967, when the regime launched a large-scale war against the regional Arab states, including Syria.

‘Tel Aviv’ has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab nation ever since.

The attacks intensified in 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Zionist regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or those of its allies.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes.

The occupying regime has even been using the territory to provide safe passage and medical treatment for the anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists, who would flee there from the Syrian military's counter-terrorism operations.

Syria Damascus syrian army GolanHeights IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’

‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’

one hour ago
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident

22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident

one day ago
Mikdad Visits Syrian Embassy HQ in Riyadh, Inspects Preparations for Its Reopening

Mikdad Visits Syrian Embassy HQ in Riyadh, Inspects Preparations for Its Reopening

one day ago
Assad Receives Lebanon’s Ex-President Aoun in Damascus

Assad Receives Lebanon’s Ex-President Aoun in Damascus

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 14-06-2023 Hour: 09:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot