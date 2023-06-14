‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has targeted the Syrian capital of Damascus in a fresh round of aggression against the Arab country, injuring a Syrian soldier.

The Zionist regime struck the city from the direction of Syria's ‘Israeli’-occupied Golan Heights, state-run SANA news agency reported early Wednesday.

The airstrikes left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," the report said, citing a Syrian military source.

Syria's air defenses intercepted some of the incoming projectiles, the source added.

The Golan Heights has been under ‘Israeli’ occupation since 1967, when the regime launched a large-scale war against the regional Arab states, including Syria.

‘Tel Aviv’ has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab nation ever since.

The attacks intensified in 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Zionist regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or those of its allies.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes.

The occupying regime has even been using the territory to provide safe passage and medical treatment for the anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists, who would flee there from the Syrian military's counter-terrorism operations.