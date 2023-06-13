‘Israelis’ Consider War with Hezbollah Is ‘Inevitable’

By Staff, Agencies

Over the past few weeks, ‘Israeli’ military officials have been sounding the alarm, claiming that Hezbollah and its Secretary General, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, are preparing for war.

“The chances of an escalation that could spiral into war are not low. Nasrallah is close to making a mistake that could plunge the region into a big war. He is close to making this mistake from Lebanon or Syria," Aharon Haliva, the Zionist army’s head of military intelligence, warned.

However, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, "‘Israel’ could miscalculate and make a mistake—in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Syria, or in Iran—which could lead to blowing up the whole region.”

Addressing Zionist officials, Hezbollah leader warned that “your miscalculation could be the reason leading to the big war in the region, which will lead you to the abyss, if not to your demise."

The warning was received by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

Meanwhile, according to ‘Israeli’ media, preparations for war have been clearly evident on the Lebanese side of the nearly 50-mile-long pastoral border with the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah observation posts regularly track and document activity across the border, on the ‘Israeli’ side. But they’re also part of Hezbollah’s psychological warfare campaign, taunting the ‘Israelis’ that “we are here,” according to Tal Be’eri, the director of research at the ‘Israeli’ Alma Research & Education Center.

“There are now dozens of these zones in southern Lebanon. Up until a year or two ago, posts like these were hidden from view,” said Be’eri.

"In the past year or so, we've seen that they've been joined by fighters from the Radwan Unit, that's Hezbollah's elite commando unit,” adds Be’eri.

Named after the late leader of Hezbollah's military wing, martyr leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the main mission of the Radwan Unit is to infiltrate the ‘Israeli’-occupied territory and take over towns or bases in the Galilee.

Last month, this unit of 2,500 fighters, which has gained much experience from fighting in Syria, conducted a military drill depicting a wide range of scenarios.

The main one simulated bombing a hole in the security barrier, and hundreds of fighters storming into the occupied territories, by foot and on all-terrain vehicles [ATVs].

"Hezbollah isn't deterred by ‘Israel’ and will attack ‘Israel’ when it believes the moment is right and serves its interests,” Be’eri predicts.

Hezbollah is believed to have over 250,000 projectiles in its arsenal aimed at ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian towns and infrastructure, and thousands will be launched each day at Zionist population centers throughout the occupied territories.

Additionally, swarms of drones would pose a significant challenge to the ‘Israeli’ air systems.

According to ‘Israeli’ media expectations, it seemed that the countdown to the next war had already begun. The ‘Israelis’ claim that Hezbollah is becoming more audacious along the border area.

“They’ve reached the understanding that the time has come to open a conflict against ‘Israel,’” said Be’eri, "the only question is when.”