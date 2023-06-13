New World Order Taking Shape in Favor of Independent States - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said a new world order is being formed in favor of freedom-seeking, independent countries, stressing that resistance against the arrogant powers has led to significant achievements.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Venezuela on Monday afternoon local time, Raisi thanked the Venezuelan government and people for the warm welcome, describing the relations between the two countries as strategic.

"Despite the expansion of relations between Iran and Venezuela in recent years, diverse mutual capacities require the agreements of the two countries to be implemented as quickly as possible and the relations between them to be upgraded to higher levels," the Iranian president clarified.

Referring to the capabilities of Iran in the field of exporting technical-engineering services and processing agricultural and mineral products, Raisi noted, "The Iranian nation has gained valuable experiences and achievements in the field of science and technology by standing up to the domination system and overcoming the sanctions, which can be shared with Venezuela."

Referring to targeting the volume of exchanges between the two countries up to $10 billion in the medium term, the president emphasized that this figure can be increased to $20 billion in the next step.

He also underlined that the more active shipping lines between the two countries, expanding cooperation in industrial, mining, energy and monetary and banking issues are important in deepening and strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Stating that a new order is being formed in the world, Raisi said that the future of these developments will benefit the freedom-seeking and independent countries of the world.

In the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro praised the history of strategic relations between Tehran and Caracas and announced his determination and the members of the cabinet of this country to start a new round of efforts and measures to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the efforts of Iran and Venezuela to reduce their economic dependence on oil revenues and thus increasing the resistance of the economy of the two countries against foreign impulses, Maduro said, "In the new world that is being formed, imperialism is falling and the countries that have resisted the arrogance of the arrogant are on the verge of victory."

He also expressed his satisfaction with the reactivation of Iranian industrial companies such as tractor manufacturing and automobile manufacturing in Venezuela and emphasized the effort to achieve the goal of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries to $10 billion.

Stressing the necessity of establishing a direct airline between the two countries and strengthening shipping lines to increase trade between Iran and Venezuela, Maduro said, "The two countries have good capacities for cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture and animal husbandry."

He further considered Iran's investment in gold mining in Venezuela and the cooperation of Iranian companies in industrial fields with this country as win-win relations for both sides.

During the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Venezuela, the presidents of the two countries called Martyr Qassem Soleimani and the late Venezuelan politician Simón Bolivar as heroes of the fight against domination and imperialism.

Raisi praised the years of resistance of the Venezuelan people against imperialism and paid tribute to the national heroes of this country in a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart on Monday evening local time, saying, "Iran and Venezuela have common interests and views in the fields of independence, freedom and justice, which has brought the people of these two countries closer together."

The Iranian president also stated that the people of Iran and Venezuela have common enemies who do not want us to live independently, and added, "The Iranian nation has proven its friendship with the Venezuelan people over the past years and has always shown that it is their friend during their difficult times."

Additionally, Raisi was awarded the Order of the Liberators of Venezuela by his Venezuelan counterpart.