Iran Recorded 159 Nuclear Achievements Last Year Despite US Bans

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami said the agency recorded 159 achievements in the past Persian calendar year [ending on March 20] in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West.

Speaking in a TV program on Monday, Eslami said the nuclear achievements were made by young Iranian experts in different fields, including irradiation systems, microwave, radiopharmaceuticals, and plasma technology.

“Last year, we had 159 achievements. It was important for us to speed up the time needed to get results and … turn an idea into a product,” Iran’s nuclear chief said.

He further emphasized that the achievements were made despite US sanctions targeting Iranian radiopharmaceutical companies and not allowing them to send or receive any consignments.

The West is against uranium enrichment and fuel cycle in Iran because they are against the growth of the country's power, he said, adding, “Therefore, we had to create a nuclear fuel cycle from zero to a hundred, from research to the acquisition of infrastructure. All of them have been created indigenously.”

Referring to Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Venezuela, the Iranian nuclear chief said the Islamic Republic’s strategic relationship with Latin America has enraged the US.

The nuclear issue is one of the areas of Iran’s cooperation with Latin America, he noted, adding that Tehran will cooperate with Caracas in the fields of irradiation and medicine.

“Venezuela says the Americans have blocked their medical industry. The US preaches about human rights but it does not respect human lives,” Eslami said.

As a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], Iran has long been cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

The country showed to the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], with six world powers.

It remains committed to its obligations under the JCPOA despite Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions.