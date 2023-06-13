US Targets China-Linked Flight School

By Staff, Agencies

The US has blacklisted a South African flight school which was accused of facilitating the training of Chinese Air Force pilots by retired Western military aviators.

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa [TFASA] was added to the list of sanctioned entities curated by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security [BIS].

The bureau designated more than 40 new entities on Monday, most of them from China, as “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Multiple research facilities based in China were also added to the list. According to BIS, the sanctioned entities had used Western software to develop hypersonic weapons and air-to-air missiles.

“It is imperative that we prevent China from acquiring US technologies and know-how to enable their military modernization programs,” Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said.

The move came after several Western governments were startled by media reports that Beijing has been secretly recruiting foreign pilots to train its aviators. Australia launched an investigation into the matter last year, while Britain’s Royal Air Force promised to change regulations in order to prevent former pilots from training their colleagues from other countries without the government’s approval.

Last week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that he had warned his Chinese counterpart, General Li Shangfu, that the recruitment of former Bundeswehr pilots was unacceptable.

Beijing has denied any knowledge of training programs involving foreign ex-pilots. In a statement on Monday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry condemned US sanctions as lacking “factual basis and due process.” China will take “necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals,” a ministry spokesperson said.