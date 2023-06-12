3000 Days of War on Yemen: 48,841 Martyred, Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development published detailed statistics on casualties and damage caused by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen during its 3,000 days of war so far.

The center reported that the number of casualties reached 48,841, adding that the number of martyrs reached 18,206, including 4,096 children and 2,461 women.

The Saudi-led coalition dealt heavy blows to the Yemeni infrastructure during the aforementioned period, destroying 607,000 homes, 1750 mosques, and 1272 schools, as per the statistics.

The report added that the aggression bombed around 1500 civil facilities, including educational facilities, agricultural fields, sports facilities, archaeological sites, and media facilities.

The Saudi-led coalition also targeted 15 airports, 16 ports, and 349 power stations and generators, in addition to 2112 governmental facilities, not to mention thousands of bridges and roads fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Businesses were not exempt either, with the coalition targeting 411 factories, 707 markets, 429 fuel stations, 392 fuel tankers, and 485 fishing boats.

Additionally, the aggression destroyed 12,335 commercial facilities, 1,066 food trucks, 1,032 food storage facilities, 10,445 transportation means, and 470 poultry and livestock farms.

Yemen has been under a Saudi-led war for 3,000 days now. As a result, the humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult mainly due to the ongoing blockade of ports imposed by the Saudi coalition forces, which limits the availability of fuel, food, and medicine.