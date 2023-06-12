Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee

By Staff, Tasnim

In an interview with Iranian outlet Tasnim, Head of Hezbollah's Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine made important remarks about the regional situation and the struggle between the Resistance and the “Israeli” entity.

Sayyed Safieddine pointed to a recent exercise that the Radwan Special Unit carried out on the anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25, noting that Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has warned repeatedly that “if ‘Israel’ makes any miscalculation, our missiles will hit Tel Aviv and the Radwan Unit will enter Galilee”.

“The clear message of the war game was that we are always prepared for whatever we have talked about so far, be it the Radwan Unit, entry into Galilee, or a big and determining dream. It makes no difference. This is a serious and de facto message, not a hollow word,” His Eminence added.

Sayyed Safieddine also referred to the offering of Martyr Haj Imad Mughniyeh’s weapon to the commander of the Radwan Unit during the war game, adding, “I believe that on the day when the Radwan Special Unit will enter Palestine, the gun that the family of Haj Imad has presented generously will be in the hands of the person that will enter not only Palestine but also al-Quds [Jerusalem].”

The Hezbollah official underlined that the Resistance group has been formed to destroy the “Israeli” entity, stressing that Hezbollah will get stronger every day as long as “Israel” exists and the struggle will go on until the annihilation of “Israel” and its eviction from the region.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sayyed Safieddine has commented on concerted action by the Resistance forces of Syria, Palestine and Lebanon for the liberation of the occupied Golan Heights, saying, “Our plan entails measures and actions of resistance. First of all, we won’t interfere in any region. Golan is a Syrian territory. The party that determines what will happen in Golan is the leadership of Syria, a wise and courageous leader that makes appropriate decisions. We are now ready for presence in regard to Golan and any other front of confrontation with the Zionist enemy, whenever the situation is necessary for the resistance’s action and whenever we are needed to be present along with the other resistance forces from any country and region.”

His Eminence also commented on the internal conflicts and crises in the occupied territories, which Sayyed Nasrallah described as Zionist fratricide, and the possibility of eruption of a civil war among the Zionists. “The ‘Israeli’ community has fallen apart from within. They don't have historic leaders anymore, as their historic leaders are gone. Their current leaders are petty leaders who are notorious for corruption and theft. Some have a criminal record and some will end up in prison. Some have pending criminal cases.”

Describing those developments as part of the reality of the weak and collapsing social existence of the “Israeli” regime, the Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council said the realities on the ground make the residents of the occupied territories reach the conclusion that they have a transient government and their residence in those territories would be temporary and short-lived.

He also pointed to the Beijing agreement on the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding, “Iran was powerful before the Beijing agreement, and it is still powerful and strong after it. The restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is in the interests of the Ummah and the Islamic and Arab world. What happened in Beijing went counter to the interests of the US and ‘Israel’.”

Regarding the “Israeli” entity’s recent adventurism in a number of Iran’s neighboring countries and its explicit relations with the anti-Iranian opposition, His Eminence stated, “When we saw that Pahlavi's son was in ‘Israel’, we laughed a lot and realized how weak ‘Israel’ is. I think the people of Iran know better than I do; it is very ridiculous when a regime like ‘Israel’ hosts Pahlavi's son to gain power by using him. Because naturally, the weak side needs a strong side to become strong, not a much weaker side.”

He also underlined that the regional nations have now become more aware and have realized that the country that sacrifices itself and strives for the issues of the Muslim and Arab world is the Islamic Republic of Iran. “What has happened in the past 40 years is that ‘Israel’ has tried to hide and distort this reality. What the US and ‘Israel’ have done during these years was creating sedition between Sunnis and Shiites, creating ISIL and then distorting the face of Iran by saying that Iran is trying to turn the Muslim world and Sunnis into Shiites and wants to dominate the Muslim and Arab world. The nature of all these distortions have become clear to the regional nations.”

Sayyed Safieddine denounced the US dollar and sanctions as tools of American crimes. He also pointed to the US government’s economic terrorism against the regional nations, saying Washington commits a criminal act when it uses dollar to impose pressures.

His Eminence said, “Earlier, there was a meeting of the US Congress about the region and the focus of discussions was the straits and waters of the region. They stressed that they have to keep these areas under their control. They said that they won't let Iran have them. That's why they starve the people of Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon. They do the same thing to the Palestinians in Gaza. Even in the West Bank, the situation is appalling for the supply of basic foodstuffs.”

He also underscored that the solution to the existing problems in Lebanon’s political system and to the crisis of election of a president would require a Lebanese-Lebanese compromise, slamming the interference of the embassies of certain foreign governments as the root cause of the delay in an agreement among the Lebanese groups.