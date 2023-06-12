Palestinian Martyred, Four Others Kidnapped by ’Israeli’ Forces in Nablus Raid

By Staff, Agencies

The 'Israeli' occupation forces have stormed several neighborhoods in the occupied West Bank governorate of Nablus, shooting a Palestinian youth and kidnapping four others.

Citing security sources, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Monday that the Palestinian youth suffered a live bullet injury in his foot.

The occupation forces ransacked a coffee shop before firing live bullets and toxic gas at local residents, the report added.

They also broke into the family house of martyr Wadih al-Houh, eight months after his assassination, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Those kidnapped included Rashad Shaheen and his 14-year-old son Rayyan from the village of Qaryout, and two others from Beita town.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian rights advocacy group said the Zionist officials are still withholding the bodies of 12 Palestinian resistance fighters who died in the regime’s prisons and detention centers.

Also on Monday, another Palestinian youth was shot by 'Israeli' gunfire and dozens suffered tear gas inhalation, during a similar raid in the town of Zababdeh, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Additionally, the Zionist regime forces raided Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah and kidnapped one Palestinian.

Another Palestinian was rounded up in the town of Biddu, near the city of al-Quds.

In the south of the West Bank, Zionist soldiers kidnapped one Palestinian from Dheisheh refugee camp and two others from the town of Dura.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank over the past year, with the 'Israeli' occupation military conducting near-nightly raids under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians.

The Zionist occupation forces and settlers have killed more than 160 Palestinians, including 28 children and six women, since the start of 2023.