Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Part of Key US Highway Collapses After Tanker Catches Fire

folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Part of a crucial highway in the US has collapsed after a tanker carrying gasoline caught fire underneath an overpass.

The stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is used by 160,000 vehicles a day – and officials have warned it will take several months to rebuild.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far, but at least one vehicle is believed to be trapped under tons of debris.

Governor Josh Shapiro took a flight to survey the site, and said the devastation was "just remarkable".

Motorists now face a 43-mile detour, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area entirely.

The I-95 is a vital route that connects Miami through Washington and New York, ending at the Canadian border in Maine.

It is believed the tanker that caught fire was carrying hundreds of gallons of gasoline, and there are fears some of it may have spilled into the Delaware River.

However, Shapiro stressed that no one's drinking water is under threat.

philadelphia UnitedStates

