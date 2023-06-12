No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran, Latin American States Share Stances against Hegemony - Raisi

Iran, Latin American States Share Stances against Hegemony - Raisi
folder_openIran access_time 36 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi hailed the strategic ties between Iran and independent countries in Latin America,  expressing that what the Islamic Republic has in common with them is the spirit of resistance against the hegemonic powers.

Raisi left Tehran for Caracas on Monday morning for a three-leg tour of Latin America that will take him to Nicaragua and Cuba after Venezuela.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Tehran, the Iranian president said the majority of the Latin American states want to live independently, share the spirit of pursuing freedom, independence and resistance against the hegemony system, and have amicable relations with Iran.

“The common stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba is resistance against the hegemonic system and countering unilateralism,” Raisi noted.

He further highlighted the close political, economic and trade ties between Iran and Venezuela, saying the two states have promoted cooperation in the energy industry and other sectors in the past two years.

Pointing to the three Latin American countries’ willingness to use Iran’s engineering and technical capabilities, Raisi said there exist ample opportunities for the expansion of relations with them.

He further expressed hope that the consultations and agreements in his tour would mark a milestone and effective step in the enhancement of relations with those three states.

Iran venezuela cuba nicaragua SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, Latin American States Share Stances against Hegemony - Raisi

Iran, Latin American States Share Stances against Hegemony - Raisi

36 minutes ago
IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei: Nuclear Industry Fundamental to Country’s Power

Imam Khamenei: Nuclear Industry Fundamental to Country’s Power

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Achievements in Iran’s Nuclear Industry

Imam Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Achievements in Iran’s Nuclear Industry

2 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-06-2023 Hour: 10:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot