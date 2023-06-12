No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force conducted a successful test flight of the force’s multirotor bomber drone, designed and developed in a project known as “Arbaeen.”

The multicopter was designed, developed, and produced by experts from the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRG.

This lightweight rotorcraft has the capability to carry a 7-kilogram bomb and drop it on a target from an altitude of 500 meters.

Moreover, the new IRG drone can simultaneously carry and launch 10 small missiles, targeting various objectives.

This vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] equipped with more than two engines for vertical ascent. Such aircraft are suitable options for special operations units due to their ability to operate in any terrain and their ease of use.

Terrorist groups operating in the country's northwestern and southeastern borders often exploit hard-to-reach areas for their activities. Therefore, the deployment of such equipment, which is capable of executing missions in various geographical conditions and is cost-effective compared to other methods, is a suitable choice for the IRG Ground Force.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

IRG Successfully Tests Multirotor Bomber Drone

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei: Nuclear Industry Fundamental to Country’s Power

Imam Khamenei: Nuclear Industry Fundamental to Country’s Power

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Achievements in Iran’s Nuclear Industry

Imam Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Achievements in Iran’s Nuclear Industry

2 hours ago
Iranian FM: Neighbors, Muslims, Asians Have Priority in Iran’s Foreign Policy

Iranian FM: Neighbors, Muslims, Asians Have Priority in Iran’s Foreign Policy

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-06-2023 Hour: 10:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot