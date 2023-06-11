Mumbai Commemorates Death Anniversary of Imam Khomeini

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

Mumbai, India – Isna Ashari Youths Foundation [IAYF], Khoja Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat [KSIJ], Masjid E Iranian and several other organizations jointly organized a commemorative ceremony in the memory of the great Iranian leader His Eminence Imam Khomeini, at Kesar Baug, Dongri in Mumbai.

The event, which was held on Saturday, was attended by scholars that included Maulana Hasnain Kararvi, Maulana Hussain Mehdi Hussaini and Maulana Zaigham ur Rizvi. The scholars shared their thoughts and reflections on the life and legacy of Imam Khomeini and his contributions to the world.

Among other events held during the event, children recited a Salam Farmande Tarana while paying a tribute to Imam Khomeini. The event was a grand celebration of the life of the great leader who inspired millions of people around the world with his vision of justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Prior to the June 10 event, a majlis was held at various locations around Mumbai on June 2, after Friday prayers, in memory of Imam Khomeini. These gatherings were attended by people from all walks of life who came together to pay their respects to the great leader.

The commemoration ceremony was a reminder of the importance of remembering and honoring those who have made significant contributions to our shared humanity. It was a testament to the enduring impact that Imam Khomeini had on people's lives and his legacy of inspiring others to work towards a better world.

The event also showcased a brief documentary on a giant screen encapsuling the vision, struggle of Imam Khomeini, and the part he played in bringing about a revolution in Iran, and its impact across the world.

At the conclusion of the event, members of the Baqiatullah Scouts carried out a guard of honor as a tribute to the great world leader.