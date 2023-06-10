Security Forces End Mogadishu Hotel Attack Claimed by Al-Shabab

By Staff, Agencies

Somali security forces brought to an end the siege of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, state media said Saturday, after the Al-Shabab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants, affiliated with al-Qaeda, have been waging an insurgency against the federal government for more than 15 years and have often targeted hotels, which tend to host high-ranking Somali and foreign officials.

The security forces "shot and killed" militants who carried out "the desperate terrorist attack on the Pearl Beach in Mogadishu," SNTV reported on Saturday.

It added that security forces had rescued "many civilians from inside the hotel" and "shot and killed" those responsible.

Security and intelligence sources confirmed the end of the attack to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions at the hotel on Lido beach.

"I was near the Pearl Beach restaurant when (a) heavy explosion occurred in front of the building," witness Abdirahim Ali told AFP.

"I have managed to flee but there was heavy gunfire afterwards and the security forces rushed to the area."

Yaasin Nur was at the restaurant and told AFP it was "full of people as it was recently renovated".

"I'm worried because there are several of my colleagues who went there and two of them are not responding to their phones," he said.

Several ambulances were also parked nearby, an AFP journalist saw.

Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Somalia's main towns and cities but retains power in large swathes of rural areas, and continues to carry out attacks against security and civilian targets, including in the capital.

In August 2020, Al-Shabab launched a large-scale attack on the Elite, another hotel at Lido beach popular with officials, killing 10 civilians and a police officer.

It took security forces four hours to regain control over the site in that attack.

The latest attack at Lido beach highlights the endemic security problems in the Horn of Africa country as it struggles to emerge from decades of conflict and natural disasters.

Last year, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched an "all-out war" against Al-Shabab, rallying Somalis to help flush out members of the jihadist group he described as "bedbugs".

His pledge came after 21 people were killed and 117 others were wounded in an Al-Shabab siege on a Mogadishu hotel in August 2022 that lasted 30 hours.

The attack raised serious questions about the security forces, who failed to protect a heavily guarded administrative district.

In October 2022, twin car bombings in Mogadishu killed 121 people and injured 333, in the country's deadliest attack in five years.

The army and militias known as "macawisley" have in recent months retaken swathes of territory in the center of the country in an operation backed by the African Union mission ATMIS and US air strikes.

But Al-Shabab fighters killed 54 Ugandan peacekeepers in an attack on an African Union base in the southern town of Bulo Marer last month.