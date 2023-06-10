No Script

At Least 27, Mainly Children, Killed in Ordnance Blast in Somalia
folder_openAfrica... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A mortar shell explosion near Qoryoley town in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region killed about 27 individuals, mainly children, and injured 53 on Friday, according to the state news agency.

Earlier, officials and residents confirmed to Reuters that the death toll stood at 20.

"This disaster happened today near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off. It exploded on them. Twenty of them died and others are injured," Abdi Ahmed, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley told reporters earlier.

"We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area," he added.

Residents said that the unexploded shells, which were being played with by the children, were used by the warring factions in Somalia.

somalia LowerShabelle

