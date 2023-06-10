Palestinian Groups: “Israeli” Scheme To Divide Al-Aqsa A Declaration of War

By Staff, Agencies

A coalition of Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza has condemned the “Israeli” entity’s attempts to “divide” time and space at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Al-Quds, decrying the potential step as a declaration of war.

The Palestinian Resistance factions said in a joint statement that the plan proposed by Amit Halevi, a “Likud” Knesset member, will further deteriorate security status in the West Bank and will push it towards explosion.

The groups also held the far-right “Israeli” administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully responsible for the dire repercussions of implementing the scheme.

In parallel, they underlined that the entire Palestinian people and resistance groups will not tolerate such a flagrant act of aggression, and will not spare any effort to stop the plan.

“The heinous plot falls within the framework of systematic Judaization schemes that the Zionist authorities have long been pursuing, and are aimed at dividing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and imposing the regime’s control and sovereignty over it,” the statement read.

It urged the entire Muslim nation to fulfill their duties and resist the apartheid entity’s schemes against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.