Lebanese Army Sets Up Points in Kfarchouba in Sovereignty Assertion

By Staff, Agencies

After a day full of tension in the border town of Kfarchouba, South Lebanon, the Lebanese Army set up points near the borders in an affirmation of the country’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity over the land.

Despite the relative calm on the borders, an ‘Israeli’ military vehicle stood near the withdrawal line after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stopped bulldozing the area, though there was no escalation of any sort.

The people of Kfarchouba and Al-Arqoub region took to performing Friday Prayers near the withdrawal line, challenging the Zionist occupation soldiers who had been mobilized there on high alert. Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces remained in the area near their sites.

The Lebanese border region with the occupied territories has been witnessing tensions since the morning, as Lebanese youths from the occupied Kfarchouba Hills removed barbed wire placed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation and filled a tunnel that was dug in the area.

The occupation forces brought a Merkava tank and soldiers from the occupied site of Al-Semmaqah to the area where the Lebanese Army soldiers have been positioned in the town of Kfarchouba.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation violations continued in Kfarchouba on Friday as hundreds of soldiers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] flocked to the location of a sit-in staged by residents standing up against the Zionist violations in the area.

On Thursday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out bulldozing operations outside what is known as the "withdrawal line" in Kfarchouba.

A day earlier, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces bulldozed past what is referred to as the "withdrawal line" in the occupied Kfarchouba village in South Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, the Lebanese Army announced that it is deploying units on the southern Lebanon border after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked civilians from Kfarchouba and Al-Arqoub villages with tear gas amid the heavy presence of the [UNIFIL].

The civilians were protesting the bulldozing of their lands by the occupation forces that trespassed into Lebanese territory earlier this week and dug a trench and set up barbed wires in clear violation of sovereignty.

‘Israeli’ media warned of the rare "event [that] occurred on the border when a Lebanese Army soldier aimied an RPG at an ‘Israeli’ tank."