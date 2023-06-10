- Home
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Anti-settlement Protesters Across WB
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked Palestinians protesting the Zionist regime's illegal settlement activities throughout the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank.
The protests broke out across various locations in the occupied West Bank, namely the northern cities of Nablus and Qalqilya as well as the southern city of al-Khalil, on Friday, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported.
The troops' attacks on the rallies led to confrontations between the forces and the protesting Palestinians.
The Zionist troops deployed live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, teargas canisters and sound grenades to quell the demonstrations, injuring dozens of Palestinians.
More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the regime's occupation of the West Bank in 1967.
The international community views the settlements as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territory.
The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has stepped up its efforts at expanding the illegal settlements since late December when Benjamin Netanyahu staged a comeback as the entity’s prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Back in February, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the Zionist regime's settlement activities, stressing the illegality of all of the structures set up by the occupying regime on the Palestinian territory.
