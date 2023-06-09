Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese lawmaker says the country's resistance is ready to confront the “Israeli” entity as the occupying forces have started digging operations and installing barbed wire in lands owned by Lebanese people in the south of the country.

Ali Fayyad, a member of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament, made the remarks in reaction to “Israeli” attacks against people protesting the entity’s digging operation in Lebanese lands near the village of Kfar Chouba.

Lebanon’s Resistance is closely monitoring developments near “Israeli”-occupied lands, he said, adding that it "is ready for any potential escalation."

He said the Resistance will not allow the enemy to persist in its aggression and the regime will have to pay the costs if it continues to cross Lebanon’s red lines.

"Nobody should think that the Resistance can tolerate any harm to our sovereignty or aggression against our people and regions," Fayyad told Al-Manar TV channel in an interview on Friday.

The village has been a scene of protests over the past week after the regime set up barbed wires and began digging a tunnel into the area.

On Friday, “Israeli” troops fired tear gas to disperse people protesting the digging operation on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, leaving some civilians and Lebanese troops suffering breathing problems.

Lebanese forces were on alert in the area and reinforcements were brought in.

In a statement, the “Israeli” military claimed protesters tried to damage a border barrier and threw stones at “Israeli” troops in the area. The military said forces responded with “riot dispersal means,” which typically means tear gas or stun grenades.

Kfar Chouba hills and the nearby Shebaa Farms are Lebanese territories occupied by the regime in 1967.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, said on Friday peacekeepers are on the ground working to decrease tension in the area.

“We have urged the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area,” Tenenti said. He added that UNIFIL leadership is in contact with the parties, seeking a solution.

“We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the blue line that may escalate tensions,” Tenenti told AP.