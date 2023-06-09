No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Dozens Injured in Tram Collision in Turkey

Dozens Injured in Tram Collision in Turkey
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A collision between two trams in Turkey’s northern province of Samsun left at least 26 people injured, one severely, according to preliminary reports.

In the accident that occurred in Samsun's Canik district on Friday morning, two trams belonging to Samsun Light Rail System [SAMULAS] slammed into each other close to the Piazza stop, as per Anadolu Agency reports.

A large number of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority [AFAD], firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the site of the accident after being notified about the accident.

The medical teams transferred the injured to nearby hospitals in the city by ambulances.

turkey collision

Comments

  1. Related News
Dozens Injured in Tram Collision in Turkey

Dozens Injured in Tram Collision in Turkey

3 hours ago
Eurozone Slips into Technical Recession

Eurozone Slips into Technical Recession

4 hours ago
Erdogan Appoints Former US Executive to Head Turkey’s Central Bank

Erdogan Appoints Former US Executive to Head Turkey’s Central Bank

5 hours ago
Assange ‘Dangerously Close’ To US Extradition After Losing Latest Legal Appeal

Assange ‘Dangerously Close’ To US Extradition After Losing Latest Legal Appeal

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 09-06-2023 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot