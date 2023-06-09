No Script

Devil's Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation

Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
folder_openUnited States access_time 53 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous military alliance between the United States and apartheid “Israel”, the entity’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they discussed “military and intelligence cooperation” in the face of the so-called “regional issues and threats.”

Netanyahu “expressed his appreciation for the military and intelligence cooperation between ‘Israel’ and the United States, which is at an all-time high.”

“The two discussed the challenges and opportunities in the region,” it continued, adding that Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the “frank talks that took place recently in Washington.”

Last week, an “Israeli” delegation led by the so-called “National” Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington.

The “Israeli” prime minister reiterated his “consistent position that returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran will not stop the Iranian nuclear program and no settlement with Iran will bind ‘Israel’ from doing everything to ‘defend’ itself.”

