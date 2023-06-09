Trump Summoned to Court over Mar-a-Lago Docs

By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the federal government intends to charge him over the improprieties involving classified documents, calling it a “Boxes Hoax.”

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. The 45th president added that he received a summons to appear at a federal court in Miami, Florida next Tuesday.

The US Department of Justice has not commented on the matter.

The “boxes hoax” appears to be a reference to the boxes of documents the FBI seized last August at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The DOJ has said that the former president may have improperly taken some classified documents with him after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Trump has pointed to the fact that the current president turned out to have hundreds of boxes with classified documents – from his time as Barack Obama’s VP – at the University of Delaware, University of Pennsylvania, offices in DC, and “documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.”

“I am an innocent man!” Trump insisted. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country, and is currently leading, by far, all candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in polls of the 2024 presidential election.”