Bangladesh Suffers Long Power Cuts Amid Worst Heatwave in Decades

By Staff, Al Jazeera

Abdur Rahman nearly fainted while pulling his rickshaw under the scorching sun in Bangladesh’s capital city. “It is not possible to continue doing this in such weather,” he told Al Jazeera.

For the last few weeks, the slum in Dhaka where Rahman lives has hardly had any electricity at night.

“After a hard, laborious day, I used to get some sleep. Now my sleeps are disrupted without a fan. I wake up many times, drenched in sweat,” he said.

A crippling power crisis has added to the misery of the Bangladeshis as they reel under the country’s longest heatwave in decades.

Tens of thousands of primary and secondary schools have been shut down by the government this week as temperatures surged to more than 40 degrees Celsius [104 degrees Fahrenheit] in Dhaka. Other cities such as Rangpur recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius – the highest there since 1958.

Officials at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said they had not seen such a prolonged heatwave since the country’s independence in 1971.

Earlier this week, operations at Bangladesh’s biggest power plant were suspended as the government is unable to import fuel due to a decline in foreign exchange reserves and the depreciating value of the Bangladeshi taka which depreciated about 25 percent against the US dollar last year.

Officials say the power crisis is likely to linger and could even worsen due to the financial crisis.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the country’s forex stockpile has gone below $30bn for the first time in seven years. It was $46bn a year ago.

The closure of the 1320 MW Payra power plant, the country’s largest, due to a shortage of coal has only compounded the crisis.

While the government assured the plant will be operational by the end of this month, a top official at its operating company, the North-West Power Generation Company (NWPGC), who requested anonymity, told Al Jazeera it was “highly unlikely”.

At least 53 of the country’s 153 power plants have been shut for the past few weeks for maintenance or a lack of fuel due to the dollar shortage, data from the state-owned Power Grid Company of Bangladesh said.

Only 49 power plants are running at full capacity while the remaining 51 still under operation are running at half capacity due to fuel shortages, the data showed.

As a result, the South Asian nation of 170 million people is facing unprecedented load-shedding of about 2,500 megawatts, equivalent to what the country produced in the late 1990s.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday acknowledged the people’s suffering due to the power cuts and said the intense heatwave has only worsened the situation.

“Who would have thought that the temperature would go up to 41 degrees?” she told a meeting arranged by the ruling Awami League party.

Hasina, also the country’s power and energy minister, said her government has signed deals with Qatar and Oman to buy fuel and has taken measures to import more coal.

“You have to be economical in using electricity. We are not alone. The whole world is facing a fuel crisis because of the Russia-Ukraine war,” she said.