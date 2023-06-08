No Script

The ‘Israeli’ Occupation Worsens Conditions of Palestinian ‘Security Detainees’

By Al-Ahed News

‘Israeli’ Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry signed a new regulation that obliges Palestinian detainees to pay from their own money for dental treatments they might need.

The measure is part of the escalatory policy pursued by far-right ‘Israeli’ minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to further worsen the conditions through which the Palestinian ‘security detainees’ are living.

According to ‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper, the ‘Israeli’ Prisons Service noted that this decision will save tens of thousands of dollars of the ‘Israeli’ treasury every year.

In comments on the measure, Ben-Gvir said: “We will change the conditions gradually and we will omit services offered to the “vandals”. It is normal that they be executed, but until then they won’t receive any hour of free dental care… we will continue to change.”

