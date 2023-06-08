Messi Snubs Saudi Mega-Billion-Dollar Deal, Joins US Club Inter Miami

By Staff, Agencies

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi said Wednesday he is joining Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer [MLS] in the United States, despite wide speculation that he would take a mega deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

“I really wanted to return [to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again. I didn't want to leave my future in someone else's hands,” Messi told the Diario Sport Spanish newspaper.

"I will go to Inter Miami. If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere. My decision is not based on money."

Major League Soccer released a statement after Messi's interview, saying a deal was in the works but that nothing had been signed yet.

"We look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time," it said.

The MLS side had previously declined to speculate over a move for the World Cup winner, with a megabuck switch to Saudi Arabia appearing as the most likely destination for the 35-year-old.

Media reports named Inter Miami as Messi's new club following the end of his two-year contract this month with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. But previous reports and a source close to the negotiations suggested he would join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and World Cup-winning French midfielder N’Golo Kante on a lucrative contract to play in the Saudi kingdom.

But Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas tweeted a picture of a "Messi" jersey shortly before the soccer legend made his announcement.

Messi's arrival will become arguably the biggest moment in Major League Soccer's young history, paralleling David Beckham's arrival to the league almost 15 years ago.

The Argentine is expected to sign a three-year contract with Miami worth a reported $50 million per season. The deal is also expected to include a share of Apple’s MLS Season Pass revenue and a cut of Adidas profits after his arrival. Messi will be given an ownership stake in the club as well.

In his interview with Spanish media, Messi said his past two seasons with Paris Saint Germain in France took a toll on him.

"These were two years at PSG in which I was not happy, I did not enjoy myself, and that affected my family life."

"I'm at a moment where I want to get out of focus a bit, think more about my family. The last two years haven't been so well for my family," he added.

Messi and his family are no strangers to south Florida, having recently purchased an apartment in Sunny Isles. He is also a focal point of the Argentinian soccer federation's expansion into the United States, which includes a brand-new state-of-the-art training facility in Miami.