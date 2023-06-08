No Script

UK Faces Highest Inflation among Developed Countries 

UK Faces Highest Inflation among Developed Countries 
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD] announced that the UK will have one of the highest inflation rates of any major developed economy this year.

According to the forecast, British inflation, which only recently fell to single digits for the first time since last summer, will be higher in 2023 than nearly any G20 member except Argentina and Turkey.

Although headline inflation in the UK declined to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March amid cooling energy prices, food inflation has been stubbornly high. Grocery price growth reached 19.1% in April, which is the highest rate in more than 45 years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The OECD predicted that even as Britain is expected to narrowly avoid a recession in 2023, higher interest rates are likely to dent economic growth and incomes in the coming months.

“The high interest burden on public debt and the recent drop in average debt maturity leave the public finances exposed to movements in bond yields,” the OECD said in its Economic Outlook.

The Paris-based organization expects the UK’s economy to grow by 0.3% this year and by 1% in 2024. It noted, however, that the forecast includes “significant risks.”

The inflation rate in Britain should average 6.9% by the end of the year, the report concluded.

