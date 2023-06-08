A Dozen Palestinians Injured In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Ramallah

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation forces carried out a raid against the city of Ramallah in the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank, wounding at least 10 Palestinians.

The troops targeted the city early Thursday, attacking its residents with both live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets.

Citing a witness, Reuters said "a large military convoy" arrived in downtown Ramallah, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

"Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the ‘Israeli’ forces, who fired live bullets, stun grenades, and teargas at the crowd," the agency added. Palestinians also blocked roads by setting garbage containers on fire.

Medical sources said six Palestinians were injured by the forces’ rubber bullets and four by live fire unleashed by the troops.

The Zionist military specified the reason behind the swoop as the demolition of the house of a suspect allegedly involved in a resistance operation in the holy occupied city of al-Quds last November.

According to the occupying regime, the operation had featured an explosion of improvised explosive devices planted at two bus stops.

The first explosion had occurred near the Central Bus Station close to the main entrance of al-Quds, while a second blast had taken place shortly afterward at the Ramot junction, another entrance to the ‘Israeli’-occupied city.

The resistance operation killed at least two Zionist settlers and injured 14 others, Tel Aviv claims.

Back at the time, the media spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Tarek Ezzeddine, said the development had taken place in the context of a natural response to the ‘Israeli’ occupation and its terror and criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 158 Palestinians have died as a result of the regime's violence across the occupied territories and the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip, data provided by the Palestinian health ministry shows.