May 2023

 

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Raid West Bank: Seven Palestinians Injured, 14 Kidnapped

By Staff, Agencies

Seven Palestinians were injured and 14 others were kidnapped by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Wednesday, who stormed different areas across the occupied West Bank.

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed Aqabat Jabr camp in Ariha and Kafr Dan in Jenin, amidst shooting and tear gas bombs, injuring seven Palestinians and kidnapping four others.

The occupation forces also raided several neighborhoods in the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and the towns of Qarara and Ni’lin to the west, Silwan in al-Quds, and Burqin in Jenin, and kidnapped ten Palestinians.

Also on Tuesday, the occupation forces kidnapped 19 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

