Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Iran to Exhibit Latest Nuclear Achievements in Imam Khamenei’s Attendance

By Staff, Agencies

An exhibition of Iran's latest nuclear achievements will be held on the sidelines of the meeting of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei with Iranian nuclear staff, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

A group of Iranian nuclear staff will convene a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

Referring to Imam Khamenei's support for new nuclear technologies, Eslami added, "Fortunately, in the past decades, Iran's nuclear technology has witnessed increasing and speedy progress."

In this meeting, Iranian nuclear staff will benefit from the wise guidelines of the Leader in order to achieve the goals of the AEOI's 20-year comprehensive strategic document as much as possible.

Iran's latest nuclear and industrial achievements will be showcased in an exhibition on the sidelines of this meeting, the country’s nuclear chief also said.

whatshot