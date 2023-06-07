Hezbollah Deputy SG: Unconditioned Dialogue for Electing Lebanon’s President

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem called for unconditioned dialogue in order to elect a president, and to sit in a dialogue session “without reservations regarding any party in Lebanon so as to discuss all the options publicly so that we can reach a result”.

In his speech during the celebration held by the Assembly of Muslim Scholars on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, His Eminence said, “Come, all of us, and let’s sit at one table without reservations regarding any party or team in Lebanon in this joint session, so that we can discuss all the options; maybe we can come to a conclusion”.

Sheikh Qassim stressed that “no team today has the ability to win the challenge” and to impose its candidate in this way.

The deputy SG went on to say, “do not be afraid of dialogue; because eventually, you will choose whoever you want and are convinced of and we will do so,” adding that “every team has the ability to prevent the other from winning the challenge, because the candidate of the challenge cannot be imposed on anyone, while consensus can lead to a result”.