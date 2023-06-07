Medvedev: Russia Has to Stop The Enemy, Launch an Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, stressed on Wednesday that it appeared that Ukraine had launched its long-awaited counter-offensive and that Moscow should respond with its own offensive once it had repelled Kiev’s forces.

“The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it seems to have already started something,” Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.

He further stated: “We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive.”

Earlier, Medvedev that Ukraine's counteroffensive should not be underestimated because Kiev, along with its Western allies, is “ready to do anything to wipe our country off the face of the earth.”

He also underlined that Ukraine was forced to launch an attack to “justify the received loot and weapons.”