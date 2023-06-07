No Script

Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS

Blinken Discusses 'Israel' Normalization With MBS
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] late Tuesday in Jeddah to discuss the potential normalization with the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Blinken’s three-day visit to the Gulf kingdom is aimed at boosting ties with the Saudis, according to the statement of US Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller.

A US official also told AFP that the meeting, that lasted nearly an hour and 40 minutes, also touched on the potential normalization of relations with the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Prior to heading to the Gulf state, Blinken said that "the United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalization between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia."

Washington has "no illusions" that this can be done quickly or easily, but stressed that "we remain committed to working toward that outcome," he added.

