Iran Capable of Producing All Military Equipment Required by Armed Forces - Defense Minister

By Staff, Agencies

Iran is capable of manufacturing different types of military equipment to meet all the needs of the Iranian armed forces, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

“Our armed forces are equipped with the most advanced equipment to counter threats at the borders,” Ashtiani told Fars news agency on Monday in response to a question about recent border incidents.

Late last month, two Iranian border guards were martyred and two civilians wounded during an exchange of gunfire after armed Taliban forces launched an unprovoked attack on a border outpost in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Ashtiani pointed out that Iran has lengthy borders with its neighbors, highlighting the necessity of boosting border security.

He noted that some areas in those countries are incapable of confronting armed groups that are active near Iran’s borders.

The Iranian defense chief hastened to add that Iranian troops are “strongly protecting the borders,” and at the same time, the Defense Ministry is capable of supplying them with any necessary equipment to confront those who disrupt Iran’s border security.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard on Monday announced plans to build a second version of the Bavar-373 [Belief-373] surface-to-air missile system.

“Good news will be published in the near future from the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force,” Fars news agency quoted Sabahi-Fard as saying.

“The second version of the Bavar-373 [missile] system will be more advanced than the first version and will further increase our power in the field of air defense,” he said.

In November, Iran’s Defense Ministry unveiled the upgraded version of the domestically-designed and manufactured Bavar-373 [Belief-373] surface-to-air missile system.

According to a report on the long-range test of the Bavar-373 system, the Bavar-373 system detection radar was said to have increased from 350 to 450 kilometers, and the range of its engagement range has risen from 260 to 400 kilometers, the report added.

It also noted that the missile range has gone from 200 to 300 kilometers, and its engagement altitude has increased from 27 to 32 kilometers.