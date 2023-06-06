- Home
IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]
By Staff, Agencies
The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled a hypersonic missile, named Fattah [conqueror].
'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile has been produced by IRGC Aerospace Force specialists.
It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to pass through all missile defense systems and destroy these systems.
The unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Commander of the IRG Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
