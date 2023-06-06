No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled a hypersonic missile, named Fattah [conqueror].

'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile has been produced by IRGC Aerospace Force specialists.

It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to pass through all missile defense systems and destroy these systems.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Commander of the IRG Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

 

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

 

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

 

Iran Hajizadeh IRG SayyedEbrahimRaisi HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]

8 hours ago
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes

Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes

one day ago
Tehran Warns of ‘Israeli’ Plot against Iran-Azerbaijan Ties

Tehran Warns of ‘Israeli’ Plot against Iran-Azerbaijan Ties

one day ago
Iran, Turkey Weigh Plans for Closer Regional Cooperation

Iran, Turkey Weigh Plans for Closer Regional Cooperation

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 06-06-2023 Hour: 01:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot