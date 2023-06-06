No Script

Two Zionist Soldiers Injured in Heroic Palestinian Op Southern Nablus

Two Zionist Soldiers Injured in Heroic Palestinian Op Southern Nablus
folder_openPalestine access_time 10 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Two ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers were injured on Monday evening in a car ramming operation near the Huwara Checkpoint southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The operation took place as a Palestinian vehicle rammed them near their checkpoint.

According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12, one of them sustained injuries in his lower limbs, while the other was injured in his pelvic part. Both were transferred to hospital.

Immediately after the operation, the Zionist occupation forces blocked the Zaatara and Huwara checkpoints in the area.

According to ‘Israeli’ media, the vehicle that was involved in the operation managed to flee the scene, and the Zionist military raised alertness, blocking all sub-roads in the town of Huwara.

