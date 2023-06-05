No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Egyptian Authorities Reveal Identity of Hero Who Killed Three ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

Egyptian Authorities Reveal Identity of Hero Who Killed Three ‘Israeli’ Soldiers
folder_openEgypt access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Egyptian authorities released personal details about the border police officer who killed three ‘Israeli’ soldiers on Saturday morning, identifying him as 22-year-old Mohamed Salah.

According to the latest reports from the ongoing investigation, Salah acted alone. He carried a Quran, a knife, and six magazines for his firearm, which first raised suspicions behind his motive.

Two Zionist soldiers were killed early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base. Another one was killed during the ensuing manhunt later on Saturday.

Before the official release of details by the Egyptian authorities, Arab social media was circulating photos of the hero.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the incident "anomalous," and the Zionist military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said it would take up to a full week to conduct the investigation.

Palestine Egypt HerziHalevi BenjaminNetanyahu IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Egyptian Authorities Reveal Identity of Hero Who Killed Three ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

Egyptian Authorities Reveal Identity of Hero Who Killed Three ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

16 hours ago
Egypt Hands Down Life Sentences Over 2019 Protests

Egypt Hands Down Life Sentences Over 2019 Protests

4 months ago
Egypt Discovers Large Offshore Gas Deposits

Egypt Discovers Large Offshore Gas Deposits

5 months ago
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece

Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece

9 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-06-2023 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot