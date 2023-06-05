No Script

‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank

'Israeli' Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 41 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation troops kidnapped on Monday 22 Palestinians from different areas across the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed several towns in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarm and Ariha, and kidnapped 22 Palestinians, according to Palestinian media outlets.

For the 22nd day in a row, the occupation forces have continued to close the two main entrances to al-Mughayyir town and prevent citizens from entering or leaving it.

