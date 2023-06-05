Iran, Turkey Weigh Plans for Closer Regional Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his new Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the ways to promote interaction between the two neighbors, including their regional cooperation.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Amir Abdollahian congratulated Fidan on taking office, and expressed hope that the close cooperation between Tehran and Ankara would continue to grow under the new Turkish government.

Highlighting the significance of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the regional issues, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to activate the regional mechanisms.

He also emphasized the necessity for the acceleration of plans for the expansion of bilateral relations, inviting Fidan to pay a visit to Iran.

For his part, the Turkish diplomat stressed the importance of dialogue and close cooperation between Turkey and Iran over the bilateral and regional issues.

He also expressed readiness to contribute to the promotion of Ankara’s relations with Tehran, adding that he will travel to Iran soon.

Fidan then thanked Iran’s first vice president for taking part in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony.

Erdogan won the run-off presidential election in Turkey on May 28 and extended his tenure for a further five years.

In a telephone conversation with Erdogan on May 30, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the economic, political, security, cultural and trade relations between Tehran and Ankara would grow further during the new term of the Turkish leader.