Gantz Sounds the Alarm About Divided ‘Israeli’ Society, Urges Recalibration

By Staff, Agencies

Sounding the alarm about the division within the ‘Israeli’ occupation society, the Zionist regime’s so-called ‘National Unity’ leader MK Benny Gantz called for finding a way to be more stable and untied.

Gantz made the remarks at ‘The Jerusalem Post’ Conference gala on Sunday night.

“One cannot ignore what is going on with protests against what this government calls ‘judicial reforms,’” Gantz said. “What we currently see in ‘Israeli’ society is a wake-up call. ‘Israeli’ society is fighting for its future image.”

He further called on the Zionist society to “find a new balance, to recalibrate the way we live with one another.”

“We must make sure to triangulate, to make us stable and share the same vision,” Gantz added.

He also spoke of the Iranian threat to the ‘Israeli’ entity.

“Iran impact is a potential existential threat to ‘Israel,’” Gantz said.