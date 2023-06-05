Zionist ‘Security’ Cabinet Convenes as Part of Military Exercise Simulating All-out War

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ government's so-called ‘Security Cabinet’ convened on Sunday at the Kirya base in ‘Tel Aviv’ as part of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces' drill simulating a multi-front operation that will target the very existence of the Zionist occupation entity.

Speaking at the meeting, ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the Zionist regime must be able to respond to a rapidly changing situation in the region.

"We must be able, if possible, to make swift decisions on critical questions the cabinet would face, in advance, " Netanyahu said. "That is the purpose of this drill," which was dubbed "Firm Hand."

"We are obliged to act against the Iranian nuclear, against the missile attacks against ‘Israel’ and against the possibility of multiple arenas," the Zionist premier claimed.

The planned large-scale two-week-long drill across the occupied territories includes the Air Force conducting simulated “strategic” strikes deep in enemy territory, as well as the Navy carrying out mock attacks and defensive actions.

The drill was pre-planned, rather than stemming from any recent security assessments, a military spokesperson alleged.