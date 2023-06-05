No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sunak Seeks Biden’s Support in Appointing Ben Wallace as NATO Chief

Sunak Seeks Biden’s Support in Appointing Ben Wallace as NATO Chief
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during his upcoming visit to the United States between June 7 and 8, may try to convince US President Joe Biden to support the candidacy of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of new NATO Secretary General, the UK media reported on Sunday.

Sunak has already raised the topic of Wallace's appointment to the post of Secretary General of the alliance on the sidelines of the recent meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries in Japan’s Hiroshima, the report noted.

Wallace is known in the UK government for his central role in creating an international coalition to support Ukraine, as well as an increase in military spending of the country up to 2.25% of GDP, the report added.

However, the report noted that Wallace's candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General may not be supported by France and Germany. In addition, a number of NATO member countries may support the candidacy of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the newspaper reported.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of NATO member states decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.

JoeBiden UnitedStates UnitedKingdom NATO RishiSunak

Comments

  1. Related News
Sunak Seeks Biden’s Support in Appointing Ben Wallace as NATO Chief

Sunak Seeks Biden’s Support in Appointing Ben Wallace as NATO Chief

3 hours ago
Cost-of-living Crisis Making Record Number of UK Youngsters Prone To ’Exploitation’

Cost-of-living Crisis Making Record Number of UK Youngsters Prone To ’Exploitation’

3 hours ago
UK: Annual Shops’ Inflation Surges to Highest Level in 18 Years

UK: Annual Shops’ Inflation Surges to Highest Level in 18 Years

4 days ago
UK Think Tank: Ukraine Losing 10k Drones Per Month to Russia

UK Think Tank: Ukraine Losing 10k Drones Per Month to Russia

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-06-2023 Hour: 12:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot