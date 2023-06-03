“Israeli” Police Clash with Protesters near Netanyahu’s Residence

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have clashed with protesters who had gathered near the apartheid entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence on Friday night to express their anger over his controversial so-called ‘judicial reform plan’.

They arrested a total of 17 settlers, three of whom were detained close to Netanyahu’s private residence and 14 others outside police stations.

“Israeli” security forces can be seen in a video trying to forcefully evict the protesters from the area and shoving and beating them.

“The police officers are acting with ferocious violence,” one protester said.

The so-called “Resistance to the Dictatorship” group, which organized the protest, said, “The violence of the police… is suitable for dictatorial regimes.”

“The attempt to violently suppress the protest will not succeed. If the coup d'état goes through, police violence against those who protest against the government will be routine,” it said.

Netanyahu has been seeking to give the entity’s extremist cabinet more influence in the process of selecting the supreme court’s judges, while seeking to empower the politicians and the Knesset to override the court’s rulings.