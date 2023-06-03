No Script

China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’

By Staff, Agencies

China’s embassy to Norway said Saturday that Beijing “strongly opposes” NATO labeling the country as a threat.

The statement comes following the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks during his recent trip to Norway.

“China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest,” the embassy said.

Stoltenberg accused China of threatening neighboring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it.

“NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organization, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defense regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions,” the statement added.

It further mentioned: “It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

