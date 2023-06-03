No Script

Iran, Regional States to Form Naval Coalition

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani unveiled that his country’s navy and the countries of the region including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq will form a new naval coalition soon.

Irani announced the formation of new regional and extra-regional coalitions, noting that “Today, the countries of the region have realized that the security of the region can be established through synergy and cooperation of the regional states.”

Referring to the holding of annual exercises of the naval coalition of Iran, Russia and China, he said that the regional coalition is also forming.

“Almost all the countries of the North Indian Ocean region have come to the understanding that they should stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran and jointly establish security with significant synergy,” he said, adding that “Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and India are among these countries.”

Earlier, a Qatari website reported that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are to form a joint naval force under China's auspices towards enhancing maritime security in the Gulf.”

 

 

