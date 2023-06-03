No Script

Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia

folder_openRussia access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that certain “ill-wishers” are attempting to destabilize Russia, amid a heightened hostile Western campaign against the country over the Ukraine conflict.

Putin further underlined that Russia’s Security Council would discuss security issues in the context of “extremely important” issues concerning relations between Russia’s 190 ethnic groups.

“Today, we will also be addressing these issues in terms of ensuring Russia's security, in this case domestic political security,” he added.

Putin has repeatedly called on Russia to unite in the face of the existential threats from the West.

Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 with a declared aim of “demilitarizing” Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics.

 

Russia putin west moscow

