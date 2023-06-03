No Script

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Reports: Saudi FM to Iran next Week

Reports: Saudi FM to Iran next Week
By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan is set to pay a visit to Tehran next week to convey the message of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Rai-Al Youm quoted informed Lebanese political sources as reporting that Bin Farhan will visit Iran next week to convey the message of the Saudi Arabian King to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During his visit, Bin Farhan is supposed to meet with the Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other officials to discuss the development of relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in South Africa.

